Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.50-9.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.4-8.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.55 billion.Quest Diagnostics also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 7.50-9.00 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on DGX. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Quest Diagnostics currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $125.78.

DGX stock opened at $110.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Quest Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $73.02 and a 12 month high of $131.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $119.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.98.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 5th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.15%.

In other news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 58,392 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.60, for a total value of $6,458,155.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 126,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,024,411.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

