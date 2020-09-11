Redx Pharma (LON:REDX) Shares Gap Up to $52.50

Shares of Redx Pharma PLC (LON:REDX) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $52.50, but opened at $85.00. Redx Pharma shares last traded at $62.74, with a volume of 710,654 shares.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 42.77 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 22.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 178.24.

About Redx Pharma (LON:REDX)

Redx Pharma Plc operates as a drug discovery and development company in the United Kingdom. It discovers and develops small molecule drugs for treating cancer and fibrosis. The company is developing RXC004, a porcupine inhibitor for the treatment of pancreatic, biliary, and gastric cancers, as well as melanoma; ROCK inhibitor for treating inflammatory disease related fibrosis; ROCK2, a Rho-associated protein kinase 2 inhibitor for the treatment of diabetic nephropathy, and IPF and NASH/liver fibrosis; and Porcupine (RXC006), a drug for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF), non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), and liver fibrosis.

