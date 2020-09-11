Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Boosts Holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,370 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NLY. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,932,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,304,000 after acquiring an additional 653,996 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 217,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 60,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 115,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 4,645 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.55% of the company’s stock.

Get ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NLY opened at $7.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.09. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a 52-week low of $3.51 and a 52-week high of $10.50.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $398.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.00 million. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH had a negative net margin of 74.09% and a positive return on equity of 12.15%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on NLY shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $7.75 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.25 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.78.

About ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

Featured Article: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY).

Receive News & Ratings for ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.