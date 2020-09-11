Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Buys Shares of 10,955 Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 10,955 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Plug Power by 27.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,423,760 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $97,080,000 after buying an additional 5,883,362 shares in the last quarter. Robecosam AG acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,922,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,773,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in Plug Power by 80.9% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,861,836 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $17,211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Plug Power by 239.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,569,314 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $21,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811,793 shares during the last quarter. 44.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Plug Power alerts:

In other Plug Power news, CAO Martin Daniel Hull sold 33,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.11, for a total value of $436,995.63. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,503 shares in the company, valued at $334,344.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gerard L. Conway, Jr. sold 66,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.96, for a total transaction of $864,004.32. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 77,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,330.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,694,357 shares of company stock worth $34,279,663. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

PLUG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays cut Plug Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Plug Power has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.28.

Shares of PLUG stock opened at $12.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Plug Power Inc has a 52-week low of $2.32 and a 52-week high of $14.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.56.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The electronics maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $68.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.51 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 70.36% and a negative net margin of 33.33%. The company’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Plug Power Inc will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Plug Power Profile

Plug Power Inc, an alternative energy technology provider, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and commercialization of hydrogen and fuel cell systems for the material handling and stationary power markets primarily in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

Recommended Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.