Reviewing Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) and Spark Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCE)

Spark Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCE) and Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.4% of Spark Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.0% of Spark Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 19.0% of Poseida Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Spark Therapeutics and Poseida Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spark Therapeutics 0 1 0 0 2.00 Poseida Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00

Poseida Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $23.33, suggesting a potential upside of 149.55%. Given Poseida Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Poseida Therapeutics is more favorable than Spark Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Spark Therapeutics and Poseida Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spark Therapeutics -358.41% -59.10% -33.13% Poseida Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Spark Therapeutics and Poseida Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spark Therapeutics $64.72 million 67.60 -$78.82 million ($2.11) -53.82 Poseida Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Poseida Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Spark Therapeutics.

Summary

Poseida Therapeutics beats Spark Therapeutics on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Spark Therapeutics

Spark Therapeutics, Inc. focuses on the development of gene therapy products for patients suffering from debilitating genetic diseases. Its products include LUXTURNA (voretigene neparvovec) for the treatment of patients with confirmed biallelic RPE65 mutation-associated retinal dystrophy and viable retinal cells. The company's gene therapy product candidates comprise SPK-8011 and SPK-8016 for hemophilia; SPK-7001 for choroideremia; and SPK-9001 for hemophilia B. It is also developing other liver-directed gene therapies, including SPK-3006 for Pompe disease; and neurodegenerative disease product candidates to address Huntington's disease and others, as well as TPP1 deficiency, which is a form of Batten disease. The company's preclinical programs targets inherited retinal diseases, including Stargardt's disease. The company has collaboration agreement with Pfizer, Inc. for the development and commercialization of SPK-FIX product candidates in its gene therapy program for the treatment of hemophilia B. It also has licensing and commercialization agreement with Novartis to develop and commercialize voretigene neparvovec outside the United States. Spark Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

About Poseida Therapeutics

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company is developing a pipeline of solutions for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors, as well as vivo programs for liver-directed gene therapies for rare diseases. In addition, it offers CAR-T therapies for the treatment for cancer. Further, it offers gene therapies for rare and life-threatening diseases, including Ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency and methylmalonic acidemia (MMA), and genetic liver diseases. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

