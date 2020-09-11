RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Announces Earnings Results

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The electronics maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. RF Industries had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 3.09%.

Shares of RFIL stock opened at $4.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.89 million, a P/E ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 0.96. RF Industries has a twelve month low of $3.31 and a twelve month high of $8.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.88.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised RF Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. B. Riley began coverage on RF Industries in a report on Monday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.75 price target for the company.

In related news, Director Howard F. Hill sold 12,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $55,525.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 239,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,079,235. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

About RF Industries

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company's RF Connector and Cable Assembly division designs, manufactures, and distributes coaxial connectors and cable assemblies that are integrated with coaxial connectors.

