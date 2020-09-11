Robert Milroy Buys 11,564 Shares of Altus Strategies PLC (LON:ALS) Stock

Altus Strategies PLC (LON:ALS) insider Robert Milroy purchased 11,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 69 ($0.90) per share, with a total value of £7,979.16 ($10,426.19).

Altus Strategies stock opened at GBX 65 ($0.85) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.56 million and a PE ratio of -40.63. Altus Strategies PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 17.98 ($0.23) and a 52 week high of GBX 84.75 ($1.11). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 59.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 36.88. The company has a quick ratio of 17.86, a current ratio of 18.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Altus Strategies Company Profile

Altus Strategies plc, through its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Africa. The company primarily explores for gold, bauxite, copper, iron ore, zinc, silver, tin, and tungsten deposits. It has a portfolio of projects in Morocco, Mali, Ethiopia, Cameroon, Liberia, and Côte d'Ivoire.

