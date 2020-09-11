Schroder AsiaPacific Fund (LON:SDP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $506.00

Schroder AsiaPacific Fund plc (LON:SDP) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 506 ($6.61) and last traded at GBX 494.50 ($6.46), with a volume of 119145 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 491 ($6.42).

The firm has a market capitalization of $827.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 478.90 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 442.82.

About Schroder AsiaPacific Fund (LON:SDP)

Schroder AsiaPacific Fund plc is a United Kingdom-based investment company. The Company’s principal investment objective is to achieve capital growth through investment in equities of companies located in the continent of Asia (excluding the Middle East and Japan), together with the far eastern countries bordering the Pacific Ocean.

Featured Article: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Schroder AsiaPacific Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroder AsiaPacific Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.