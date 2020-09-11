Secureworks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Upgraded to C by TheStreet

Secureworks (NASDAQ:SCWX) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Secureworks from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Secureworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Secureworks in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered Secureworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Secureworks from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.67.

Shares of SCWX opened at $12.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -44.67 and a beta of 1.09. Secureworks has a 1 year low of $5.29 and a 1 year high of $18.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.02.

Secureworks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $138.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.11 million. Secureworks had a negative net margin of 3.89% and a negative return on equity of 0.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Secureworks will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gagnon Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Secureworks by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 626,584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,004,000 after acquiring an additional 276,249 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Secureworks by 115.6% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 308,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,529,000 after buying an additional 165,563 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Secureworks by 50.5% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 255,118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,936,000 after acquiring an additional 85,590 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Secureworks by 320.3% in the second quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 225,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after acquiring an additional 171,600 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Secureworks in the first quarter worth about $3,519,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.57% of the company’s stock.

SecureWorks Corp., a cybersecurity company, provides an integrated suite of intelligence-driven information security solutions focused on protecting organizations worldwide. The company's solutions include managed security, threat intelligence, security and risk consulting, and incident response.

