Seele-N Hits Market Capitalization of $3.75 Million (SEELE)

Seele-N (CURRENCY:SEELE) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 11th. One Seele-N token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000052 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Seele-N has traded up 3.7% against the US dollar. Seele-N has a market capitalization of $3.75 million and approximately $7.52 million worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Seele-N alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001553 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00045685 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00006369 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $531.79 or 0.05147450 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004633 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002519 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00036487 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00052208 BTC.

Seele-N Profile

SEELE is a token. It launched on May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 699,592,066 tokens. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @SeeleTech. Seele-N’s official website is seele.pro. The official message board for Seele-N is medium.com/seeletech.

Seele-N Token Trading

Seele-N can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seele-N should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Seele-N using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Seele-N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Seele-N and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.