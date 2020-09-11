Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) Shares Sold by Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 812 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 15 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,624,120 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $746,314,000 after buying an additional 22,437 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 20.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,458,755 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $670,328,000 after purchasing an additional 248,727 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 4.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 950,853 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $436,955,000 after purchasing an additional 39,096 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 46.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 870,538 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $400,031,000 after purchasing an additional 277,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 70.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 869,620 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $399,608,000 after purchasing an additional 360,086 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Thomas P. Gilligan sold 4,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $642.70, for a total transaction of $3,190,362.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,751 shares in the company, valued at $5,624,267.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter J. Ippolito sold 5,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $656.16, for a total value of $3,290,642.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,290,642.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,261 shares of company stock valued at $21,445,151 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $655.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $745.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $570.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $675.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $674.00 to $790.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $654.64.

NYSE:SHW opened at $702.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $63.23 billion, a PE ratio of 37.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.21. Sherwin-Williams Co has a fifty-two week low of $325.43 and a fifty-two week high of $709.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $660.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $567.64.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.69 by $1.41. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 53.67% and a net margin of 9.83%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 22.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is presently 25.38%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

