Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Acquires 224 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,270 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Albemarle in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,788,000. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in Albemarle by 199.0% during the second quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,434 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Albemarle by 317.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 88,024 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,962,000 after buying an additional 66,950 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Albemarle by 23.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 411,607 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $23,202,000 after buying an additional 77,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Albemarle by 9.9% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 38,569 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,977,000 after buying an additional 3,467 shares during the last quarter. 89.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 150,001 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.71, for a total value of $13,606,590.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 225,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,483,406.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ALB stock opened at $93.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Albemarle Co. has a 12 month low of $48.89 and a 12 month high of $99.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.61.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.14. Albemarle had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 13.33%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.50%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ALB shares. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.22.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

