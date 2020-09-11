Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Acquires 4,000 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 21.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,540 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $791,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,168,985 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $299,718,000 after purchasing an additional 387,556 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 93.9% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,000,864 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,658,000 after purchasing an additional 484,800 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 472,003 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $16,572,000 after purchasing an additional 14,737 shares in the last quarter. AXA increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 1,168,594 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,131,000 after purchasing an additional 144,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,520,368 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $49,610,000 after acquiring an additional 4,414 shares during the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BSX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boston Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.57.

BSX stock opened at $40.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.32, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.50. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.10 and a fifty-two week high of $46.62.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 39.18%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Boston Scientific’s revenue was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 9,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.31, for a total value of $386,671.09. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,505,295.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 2,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $82,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,401 shares in the company, valued at $357,238. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 121,894 shares of company stock worth $4,953,739 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

