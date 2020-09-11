Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Buys 689 Shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,402 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $1,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SYY. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of SYSCO during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SYSCO during the second quarter worth about $32,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 105.2% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 369.9% during the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 84.0% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SYY opened at $61.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.23 billion, a PE ratio of 162.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.23. SYSCO Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $85.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.14, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.52.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.12 billion. SYSCO had a return on equity of 50.53% and a net margin of 0.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that SYSCO Co. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.55%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on SYSCO from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of SYSCO in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on SYSCO from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised SYSCO from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on SYSCO in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.30.

In related news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 1,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total transaction of $65,715.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,403 shares in the company, valued at $2,225,453.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nancy Newcomb sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total value of $603,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,735,891.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

