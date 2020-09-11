Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Buys New Stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 37,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Rikoon Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 14,872 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 112,590 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,271,000 after buying an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,479 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 34,611 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 58,822 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Hanesbrands news, Director Ann Elizabeth Ziegler sold 12,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $205,857.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $685,051.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HBI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Hanesbrands from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Hanesbrands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $8.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.21.

HBI stock opened at $15.28 on Friday. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.96 and a 12 month high of $16.75. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The textile maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.62. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 55.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.09%.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear and International.

