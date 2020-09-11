Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Cuts Stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lowered its position in Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 190,263 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 10,872 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit were worth $1,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ET. Blackstone Group Inc purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit in the first quarter worth approximately $378,626,000. Abrams Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,226,000. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,683,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit during the second quarter valued at approximately $15,367,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit during the second quarter valued at approximately $14,110,000. 39.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Energy Transfer LP Unit in a report on Monday, June 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Energy Transfer LP Unit from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Energy Transfer LP Unit from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.94.

Energy Transfer LP Unit stock opened at $5.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $14.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 2.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.52 and its 200 day moving average is $7.21.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.60 billion. Energy Transfer LP Unit had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 8.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th were given a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 20.47%. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s payout ratio is 84.14%.

Energy Transfer LP Unit Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

