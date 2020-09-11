Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in BP plc (NYSE:BP)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 49.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,651 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 23,104 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BP. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in BP by 68.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of BP by 109.1% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,246 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of BP by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of BP in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 8.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BP opened at $19.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.88. BP plc has a 52-week low of $15.51 and a 52-week high of $40.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.61 billion, a PE ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.30.

BP (NYSE:BP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($1.98) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by ($0.99). BP had a negative return on equity of 1.14% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $31.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. BP’s quarterly revenue was down 56.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that BP plc will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.23%. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.03%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Monday, June 15th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of BP from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Wolfe Research raised shares of BP from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.90 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.74.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

