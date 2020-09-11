Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 51.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,740 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Greenline Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $41.30 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $28.46 and a 52-week high of $44.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.94.

