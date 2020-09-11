Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Decreases Stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC reduced its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 97.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,873 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,359,155 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter worth approximately $1,867,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter worth $144,000. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 3.5% during the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 165,607 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,497,000 after buying an additional 5,545 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 12.4% during the first quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 154,390 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 16,997 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 3,215.3% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 497,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,083,000 after buying an additional 482,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HBAN opened at $9.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.24. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1 year low of $6.82 and a 1 year high of $15.63. The company has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.49.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 16.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 17th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 47.24%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.04.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

