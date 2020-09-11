Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in Biogen by 54.2% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in Biogen by 162.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Biogen during the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Biogen during the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Biogen by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 499 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. 83.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Biogen alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on BIIB. BidaskClub downgraded Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley raised Biogen from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $263.00 to $357.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Biogen from $350.00 to $342.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $310.36.

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $266.51 on Friday. Biogen Inc has a 1-year low of $219.70 and a 1-year high of $374.99. The company has a market capitalization of $43.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.38, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $281.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $294.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $10.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.03 by $2.23. Biogen had a return on equity of 50.10% and a net margin of 40.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.15 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Biogen Inc will post 35.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

Recommended Story: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.