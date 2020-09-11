Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Has $590,000 Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,310 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VGK. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 50.0% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 78,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,625,000 after purchasing an additional 26,300 shares during the last quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $289,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 564.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 61,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after buying an additional 52,546 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $533,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 79.4% in the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 24,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 11,038 shares during the last quarter.

VGK stock opened at $53.71 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.28. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $36.29 and a 1-year high of $59.09.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

