Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (NYSE:WAB)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (NYSE:WAB) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,986 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 118.9% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 3,263 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 643.4% during the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 53,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after buying an additional 46,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 419.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 69,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,987,000 after purchasing an additional 55,921 shares during the last quarter. 88.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WAB opened at $67.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.54. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp has a 52 week low of $35.07 and a 52 week high of $81.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.29.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.51%.

Several research analysts have commented on WAB shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.25.

In other news, Director Linda S. Harty purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $61.93 per share, with a total value of $309,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,747.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Erwan Faiveley sold 4,600 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $313,996.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $616,114.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile

Wabtec Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. The company's Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new switcher locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

