Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in First of Long Island Corp (NASDAQ:FLIC)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of First of Long Island Corp (NASDAQ:FLIC) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,860 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,828 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned 0.12% of First of Long Island worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of First of Long Island by 292,187.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 46,766 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 46,750 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of First of Long Island by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 85,302 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 8,309 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of First of Long Island by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,164 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of First of Long Island during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of First of Long Island by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,036 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 6,943 shares during the last quarter. 58.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLIC has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded First of Long Island from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First of Long Island from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

FLIC opened at $14.72 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.50 and a 200 day moving average of $15.83. First of Long Island Corp has a 52-week low of $12.15 and a 52-week high of $25.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $351.27 million, a P/E ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.47.

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. First of Long Island had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 26.49%. The business had revenue of $28.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.95 million. Equities analysts anticipate that First of Long Island Corp will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About First of Long Island

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, public bodies, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts and IOLA, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market products.

