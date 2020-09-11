Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Makes New $373,000 Investment in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,100 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Watsco by 956.3% during the 1st quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 258,856 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,907,000 after acquiring an additional 234,350 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Watsco by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 654,189 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $103,382,000 after acquiring an additional 207,597 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Watsco by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,074,217 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $190,888,000 after acquiring an additional 190,819 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Watsco by 137.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 297,422 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,106,000 after acquiring an additional 172,250 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Watsco by 313.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 224,367 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,420,000 after acquiring an additional 170,043 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Watsco alerts:

WSO stock opened at $232.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of 38.83 and a beta of 0.78. Watsco Inc has a one year low of $132.97 and a one year high of $249.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $238.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.55.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Watsco Inc will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Watsco news, Director George Sape sold 9,667 shares of Watsco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.25, for a total transaction of $2,274,161.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,757,552.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Watsco in a report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Watsco from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Watsco from $146.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.83.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Further Reading: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.