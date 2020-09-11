Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Purchases 1,885 Shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH) by 29.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,375 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the 1st quarter worth $130,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 75.1% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 6,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CATH stock opened at $41.21 on Friday. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a 1-year low of $27.00 and a 1-year high of $44.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.49 and its 200 day moving average is $37.34.

