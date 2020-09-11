Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Purchases Shares of 13,900 Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $858,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,221,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 72.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 166,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,279,000 after purchasing an additional 69,681 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 2.1% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 558,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,285,000 after purchasing an additional 11,736 shares during the period. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 42.9% in the second quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 19,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 5,813 shares during the period. Finally, SG3 Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newmont Goldcorp stock opened at $66.49 on Friday. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a fifty-two week low of $33.00 and a fifty-two week high of $72.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.58. The company has a market capitalization of $54.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.36.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). Newmont Goldcorp had a net margin of 36.79% and a return on equity of 5.70%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Newmont Goldcorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.76%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NEM. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on Newmont Goldcorp from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup lowered their target price on Newmont Goldcorp from $74.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. B. Riley upped their price target on Newmont Goldcorp from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.33.

In other Newmont Goldcorp news, EVP Dean Gehring sold 1,764 shares of Newmont Goldcorp stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total value of $109,138.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,529 shares in the company, valued at $1,393,869.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 12,000 shares of Newmont Goldcorp stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $828,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 138,944 shares in the company, valued at $9,587,136. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,958 shares of company stock valued at $4,442,401. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

