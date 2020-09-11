Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Raises Holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Knuff & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 210.0% during the 2nd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 213.1% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group increased its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

In other CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.19, for a total value of $328,380.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,634 shares in the company, valued at $432,476.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.10, for a total transaction of $978,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 192,679 shares in the company, valued at $31,425,944.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CCI opened at $158.76 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.44. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a fifty-two week low of $114.18 and a fifty-two week high of $180.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.09). CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.36%.

CCI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $188.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Barclays started coverage on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $197.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.64.

About CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

