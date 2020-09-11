Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 25.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 266 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Booking by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 735,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $989,574,000 after purchasing an additional 77,032 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Booking by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 698,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $938,165,000 after purchasing an additional 10,987 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI increased its stake in shares of Booking by 71.6% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 378,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $509,259,000 after purchasing an additional 157,950 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Booking by 419.7% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 323,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $514,763,000 after purchasing an additional 261,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Par Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Booking by 103.6% in the 1st quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 321,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $432,445,000 after acquiring an additional 163,580 shares during the period. 92.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $1,816.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.66, a PEG ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,794.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,602.64. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,107.29 and a twelve month high of $2,094.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($10.81) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($11.87) by $1.06. The business had revenue of $630.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.94 million. Booking had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 53.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 83.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $23.59 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 21.73 earnings per share for the current year.

BKNG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $1,200.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $2,000.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,000.00 target price (up from $1,750.00) on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,787.26.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

