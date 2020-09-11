Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Sells 1,900 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 35,635 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PARK CIRCLE Co raised its position in shares of HP by 400.0% in the first quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 1,500 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in HP in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in HP in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in HP by 87.7% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,239 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in HP in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Alex Cho sold 46,201 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total value of $919,399.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 54,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,081,286.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HPQ opened at $19.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.97. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.54 and a 1 year high of $23.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.20.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The computer maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. HP had a net margin of 4.51% and a negative return on equity of 237.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.1762 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.25%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 29th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on HP from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. UBS Group raised their target price on HP from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Bank of America raised their target price on HP from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded HP to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. HP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.64.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

