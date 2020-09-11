Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Sells 300 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ROL. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Rollins by 103.7% in the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 925 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Rollins in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in Rollins by 43.8% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Rollins in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Rollins in the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 39.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ROL opened at $54.09 on Friday. Rollins, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.72 and a 52-week high of $57.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.45. The firm has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a PE ratio of 83.22 and a beta of 0.50.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. Rollins had a return on equity of 29.41% and a net margin of 10.15%. The firm had revenue of $553.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 7th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.84%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Rollins from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Rollins presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.20.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

