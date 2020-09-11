Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Sells 464 Shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,077 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 464 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TFC. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Truist Financial by 121.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 63,154,235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,947,677,000 after acquiring an additional 34,627,221 shares during the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $701,816,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 103.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,796,304 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $302,117,000 after buying an additional 4,988,520 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 32.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,923,307 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $614,435,000 after buying an additional 4,828,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 6.7% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 35,568,360 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,096,929,000 after buying an additional 2,238,236 shares during the last quarter. 73.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

NYSE TFC opened at $37.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.06. Truist Financial Corporation has a 1 year low of $24.01 and a 1 year high of $56.92. The company has a market cap of $50.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.41.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 17.32%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. Research analysts expect that Truist Financial Corporation will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.19%.

In other news, EVP David Hudson Weaver sold 7,416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.28, for a total transaction of $283,884.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 86,287 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $3,166,732.90. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 782,386 shares in the company, valued at $28,713,566.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TFC. Zacks Investment Research raised Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Truist Financial from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.40.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

Further Reading: Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.