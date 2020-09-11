Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Sells 890 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 24.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 890 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNA. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 7,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Snap-on by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Snap-on by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 31,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,381,000 after purchasing an additional 10,993 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Snap-on by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 74,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,102,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 27,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.25, for a total transaction of $4,141,791.50. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on SNA. ValuEngine downgraded Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Snap-on from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. TheStreet upgraded Snap-on from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Snap-on has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.33.

Shares of SNA opened at $147.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.37. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1 year low of $90.72 and a 1 year high of $172.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $724.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.97 million. Snap-on had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 16.71%. The firm’s revenue was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.24%.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

