Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Takes $469,000 Position in BAE SYS PLC/S (OTCMKTS:BAESY)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in BAE SYS PLC/S (OTCMKTS:BAESY) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 19,640 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BAE SYS PLC/S in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in BAE SYS PLC/S by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 886,796 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $22,658,000 after buying an additional 27,773 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its position in BAE SYS PLC/S by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 121,289 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,911,000 after buying an additional 47,389 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on BAESY. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of BAE SYS PLC/S in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BAE SYS PLC/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BAE SYS PLC/S in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BAE SYS PLC/S in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

BAE SYS PLC/S stock opened at $26.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.01. BAE SYS PLC/S has a 52-week low of $19.89 and a 52-week high of $34.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.11.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be paid a $0.703 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. BAE SYS PLC/S’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.12%.

About BAE SYS PLC/S

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems and electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.

