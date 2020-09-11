Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Takes $905,000 Position in Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,481 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $905,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Franco Nevada in the 2nd quarter valued at about $227,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Franco Nevada in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $503,000. Capital One Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Franco Nevada in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Franco Nevada by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 76,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,624,000 after purchasing an additional 10,961 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Franco Nevada by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. 66.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FNV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Franco Nevada from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Franco Nevada from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Franco Nevada from $135.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. CIBC upped their price target on Franco Nevada from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Franco Nevada from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.42.

FNV opened at $146.41 on Friday. Franco Nevada Corp has a 1-year low of $77.18 and a 1-year high of $166.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.78. The stock has a market cap of $28.66 billion, a PE ratio of 68.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 0.62.

Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $195.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.30 million. Franco Nevada had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 22.64%. Analysts predict that Franco Nevada Corp will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. Franco Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.14%.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

