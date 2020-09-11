Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Trims Stake in J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lessened its stake in J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF) by 98.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177,888 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in J & J Snack Foods were worth $464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in J & J Snack Foods by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 6.6% during the second quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 29.3% during the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 147.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 1.9% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Get J & J Snack Foods alerts:

JJSF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.00.

Shares of NASDAQ JJSF opened at $136.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $132.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.00. J & J Snack Foods Corp has a 52-week low of $105.67 and a 52-week high of $196.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.52 and a beta of 0.59.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.29). J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The firm had revenue of $214.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. J & J Snack Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that J & J Snack Foods Corp will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

About J & J Snack Foods

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

Featured Article: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for J & J Snack Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J & J Snack Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.