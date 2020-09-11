Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC cut its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 587 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $811,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VRSK. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2,693.4% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 599,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,542,000 after purchasing an additional 577,927 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter worth about $453,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 304,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,483,000 after acquiring an additional 3,075 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRSK opened at $181.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $186.37 and its 200-day moving average is $164.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.61 and a 12-month high of $193.61.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 36.42%. The company had revenue of $678.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 24.66%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VRSK shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of Verisk Analytics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $156.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $191.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.64.

In other Verisk Analytics news, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 27,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.47, for a total value of $5,115,431.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 88,935 shares in the company, valued at $16,583,709.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 98,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.23, for a total transaction of $18,346,075.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 190,354 shares of company stock valued at $35,883,234. Corporate insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

