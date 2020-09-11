Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI) Position Boosted by Holocene Advisors LP

Holocene Advisors LP increased its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI) by 53.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,221 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,667 shares during the quarter. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group were worth $1,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 105.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 62,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 1,147,884 shares in the last quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,700,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,193,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 83,070.1% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 339,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,456,000 after purchasing an additional 338,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. American Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,100,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,698,000 after purchasing an additional 320,000 shares during the period. 65.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sinclair Broadcast Group alerts:

NASDAQ SBGI opened at $20.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.33. Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc has a 12-month low of $10.57 and a 12-month high of $45.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.80.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.83 by ($1.71). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 33.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio is 26.94%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.29.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Profile

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting company in the United States. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

Recommended Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.