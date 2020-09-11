SingularityNET (AGI) Price Reaches $0.0594 on Exchanges

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGI) traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 11th. In the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded 29.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. SingularityNET has a market cap of $50.47 million and approximately $1.04 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SingularityNET token can currently be bought for about $0.0594 or 0.00000574 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, Binance, IDEX and Kucoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009708 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002343 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00119414 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00043013 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.34 or 0.00235619 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $166.86 or 0.01615168 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000329 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000792 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.35 or 0.00187279 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

SingularityNET was first traded on December 15th, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 850,344,664 tokens. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

SingularityNET can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, DragonEX, Ethfinex, Liqui, Kucoin, IDEX and Binance. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

