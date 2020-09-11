Skechers USA Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:SKX)

Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders acquired 9,242 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,644% compared to the typical volume of 530 call options.

Shares of NYSE SKX opened at $29.92 on Friday. Skechers USA has a twelve month low of $17.06 and a twelve month high of $44.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.83. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 28.96 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The textile maker reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.23. Skechers USA had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 3.08%. The firm had revenue of $729.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.69 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Skechers USA will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on SKX shares. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Skechers USA from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Skechers USA from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Skechers USA from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Skechers USA in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Skechers USA in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.68.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its position in Skechers USA by 31.2% in the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,808 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Skechers USA by 29.7% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,835 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Skechers USA in the second quarter worth $61,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Skechers USA during the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Skechers USA by 16.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,901 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. 77.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

