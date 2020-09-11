Smithfield Trust Co. Boosts Stock Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 122.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,335 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 172.4% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 858 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 77.9% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 886 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 110.1% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC purchased a new position in PulteGroup in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in PulteGroup in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PHM opened at $45.38 on Friday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.12 and a 1-year high of $48.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.43.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PulteGroup had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. PulteGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 18th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.75%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PHM shares. TheStreet raised PulteGroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on PulteGroup from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.69.

In other PulteGroup news, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 54,774 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total value of $2,414,437.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 244,743 shares in the company, valued at $10,788,271.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

