Smithfield Trust Co. Buys 1,930 Shares of Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII)

Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) by 40.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co.’s holdings in Energy Recovery were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trigran Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Energy Recovery by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 5,180,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,542,000 after buying an additional 189,945 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,283,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in Energy Recovery by 36.4% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 616,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,682,000 after acquiring an additional 164,418 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Energy Recovery during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,001,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Energy Recovery by 1,777.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 140,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 133,312 shares in the last quarter. 40.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ERII opened at $8.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 11.02, a quick ratio of 10.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.02. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.11 and a 12 month high of $11.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $492.79 million, a P/E ratio of 22.56 and a beta of 2.99.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.29. Energy Recovery had a net margin of 22.06% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The company had revenue of $43.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.58 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ERII. Zacks Investment Research lowered Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Energy Recovery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley cut shares of Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $9.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Energy Recovery in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Energy Recovery from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Energy Recovery currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Energy Recovery, Inc provides energy solutions to industrial fluid flow markets under the ERI, PX, Pressure Exchanger, PX Pressure Exchanger, AT, AquaBold, VorTeq, MTeq, IsoBoost, and IsoGen names. The company operates through Water and Oil & Gas segments. It offers pressure exchanger energy recovery devices for water desalination plants; hydraulic turbochargers for low-pressure brackish, high-pressure seawater reverse osmosis systems, and other water treatment applications; and high-pressure and circulation pumps for small- to medium-sized desalination plants.

