Smithfield Trust Co. Buys 199 Shares of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU)

Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 62.9% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 61,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after purchasing an additional 23,565 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.8% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 6,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,431,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $177,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 237,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,861,000 after acquiring an additional 19,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

PRU stock opened at $67.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.92. Prudential Financial Inc has a 52 week low of $38.62 and a 52 week high of $97.24. The company has a market cap of $26.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.69.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $13.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.85 billion. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Prudential Financial Inc will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 24th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.52%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.64%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Prudential Financial from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Prudential Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Prudential Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.75.

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total transaction of $370,926.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,932,099.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

