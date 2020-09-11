Smithfield Trust Co. Grows Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 5.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,220,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $427,459,000 after buying an additional 2,170,031 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in KeyCorp by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,533,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,132,000 after acquiring an additional 436,808 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in KeyCorp by 99.5% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,961,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,051,000 after purchasing an additional 6,962,569 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 5.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,311,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,188,000 after purchasing an additional 446,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 8.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,221,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,136,000 after purchasing an additional 613,112 shares during the last quarter. 79.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KEY shares. Stephens lowered shares of KeyCorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. BofA Securities lowered KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on KeyCorp from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.54.

In related news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 3,646 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.46, for a total transaction of $45,429.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 171,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,140,989.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KEY opened at $12.28 on Friday. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $7.45 and a 12-month high of $20.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.48.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 15.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.11%.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

