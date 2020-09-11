Smithfield Trust Co. Has $50,000 Stock Holdings in Evergy (NYSE:EVRG)

Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) by 465.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 843 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LNZ Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Evergy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,569,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Evergy by 6.7% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 9,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Evergy by 2.0% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. SG3 Management LLC bought a new stake in Evergy in the second quarter valued at $1,779,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in Evergy by 6.5% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,417,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,050,000 after purchasing an additional 86,229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVRG stock opened at $52.07 on Friday. Evergy has a twelve month low of $42.01 and a twelve month high of $76.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.37.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 8.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Research analysts predict that Evergy will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. Evergy’s payout ratio is 69.90%.

EVRG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded Evergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Evergy in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on Evergy from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Evergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.70.

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

