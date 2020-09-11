Smithfield Trust Co. Has $51,000 Position in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL)

Smithfield Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WELL. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of Welltower by 47.3% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 34,431,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,576,256,000 after acquiring an additional 11,052,984 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Welltower by 85.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,986,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $568,555,000 after purchasing an additional 5,066,029 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Welltower during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $141,260,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,731,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $244,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960,031 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,592,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,340 shares during the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Welltower alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WELL opened at $59.86 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.31 and its 200 day moving average is $53.51. Welltower Inc has a 12-month low of $24.27 and a 12-month high of $93.17. The stock has a market cap of $25.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.44). Welltower had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 8.64%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Welltower Inc will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 17th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.65%.

WELL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Welltower in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Welltower from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.80.

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

See Also: FAANG Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.