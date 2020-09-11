Smithfield Trust Co. Increases Stock Holdings in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV)

Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 94.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co.’s holdings in Dover were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DOV. Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its position in Dover by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 12,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 2.5% in the second quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 4,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dover by 26.0% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 2.4% during the second quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 5,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 2.0% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DOV opened at $111.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $108.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.00. Dover Corp has a twelve month low of $62.95 and a twelve month high of $120.26.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.20. Dover had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 27.33%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dover Corp will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This is a boost from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.39%.

A number of brokerages have commented on DOV. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Dover in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised Dover from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.11.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

