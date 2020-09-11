Smithfield Trust Co. Raises Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Smithfield Trust Co. grew its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 128.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,792 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DAL. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,726,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $163,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979,986 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 635,629 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,829,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 42.8% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 10,558 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 3,163 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 43.6% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 21,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 6,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 164.0% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,772 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343 shares during the period. 58.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

In related news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total value of $792,500.00. Also, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 14,127 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total transaction of $409,400.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,432,523.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 57,127 shares of company stock valued at $1,723,900. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Delta Air Lines stock opened at $31.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.46 and its 200 day moving average is $29.02. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.51 and a 1-year high of $62.48.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The transportation company reported ($4.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.24) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 4.02% and a negative net margin of 10.74%. Delta Air Lines’s quarterly revenue was down 88.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -9.45 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DAL. Zacks Investment Research raised Delta Air Lines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Friday, June 12th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Delta Air Lines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.44.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

See Also: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.