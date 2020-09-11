Smithfield Trust Co. Sells 3,242 Shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET)

Smithfield Trust Co. reduced its stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 71.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,242 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co.’s holdings in Metlife were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of Metlife by 15.4% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 146,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,481,000 after purchasing an additional 19,525 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in shares of Metlife by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 92,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,813,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Metlife by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 116,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,567,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in shares of Metlife by 8.5% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 183,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,613,000 after purchasing an additional 14,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Metlife by 0.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,404,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,948,000 after purchasing an additional 4,741 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Metlife alerts:

In other Metlife news, Director Catherine R. Kinney sold 3,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $144,451.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

MET has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Metlife from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Metlife in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Bank of America started coverage on Metlife in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Metlife in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.25.

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $37.78 on Friday. Metlife Inc has a fifty-two week low of $22.85 and a fifty-two week high of $53.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $34.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.18.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.07). Metlife had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 10.65%. Sell-side analysts predict that Metlife Inc will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 3rd. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.11%.

Metlife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET).

Receive News & Ratings for Metlife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metlife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.