Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Solar Capital Ltd. is a closed-end investment company that invests primarily in leveraged companies, including middle market companies, in the form of senior secured loans, mezzanine loans, and equity securities. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SLRC. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Solar Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Solar Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Solar Capital from $16.50 to $17.25 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.59.

Shares of NASDAQ SLRC opened at $16.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $698.14 million, a P/E ratio of -69.00 and a beta of 1.31. Solar Capital has a twelve month low of $7.42 and a twelve month high of $21.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $28.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.51 million. Solar Capital had a negative net margin of 7.14% and a positive return on equity of 7.51%. As a group, research analysts predict that Solar Capital will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Solar Capital by 218.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 65,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 44,750 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Solar Capital by 22.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 2,179 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Solar Capital by 12.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 226,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after buying an additional 25,266 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Solar Capital by 125.5% during the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 81,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 45,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Solar Capital during the 1st quarter worth $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.44% of the company’s stock.

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.

