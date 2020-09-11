Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) Shares Purchased by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 401,443 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $12,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,917 shares of the airline’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 5,899 shares of the airline’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,442 shares of the airline’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,012 shares of the airline’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 157.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 817 shares of the airline’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.38.

NYSE:LUV opened at $38.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.13 billion, a PE ratio of 97.35 and a beta of 1.31. Southwest Airlines Co has a 12 month low of $22.47 and a 12 month high of $58.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.86.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The airline reported ($2.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.53) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $867.19 million. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 4.11%. Southwest Airlines’s quarterly revenue was down 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co will post -6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

